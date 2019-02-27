Rugby - Wales lose lock Hill for rest of Six Nations

Wales lock Cory Hill has been ruled out of the rest of this year's Six Nations after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday's win over England, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Wales v Tonga - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - November 17, 2018 Wales' Cory Hill scores their sixth try REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Hill, 27, scored a crucial try in the second half of the 21-13 victory at the Principality Stadium before limping off in the closing stages.

The WRU said Hill would not play against either Scotland at Murrayfield on March 9 or against Ireland in Cardiff on March 16, the unbeaten Wales team’s final two fixtures of the competition.

