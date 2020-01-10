Rugby - Wales to tour Japan and New Zealand in June-July

Wales will take on Japan and New Zealand in three test matches in June-July as part of their summer tour this year, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Friday.

Wales, who reached the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year, will face the Brave Blossoms on June 27 with the venue yet to be decided.

They will then head to New Zealand to take on the All Blacks in Auckland on July 4 and Wellington on July 11.

"It will be pretty special taking this Wales squad to both Japan and New Zealand," Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said in a statement https://www.wru.wales/2020/01/summer-tour-2020.

"Going back to Japan for Wales will be a really big fixture on the back of a really successful Rugby World Cup for Japan as hosts both on and off the field.

"We will then (move) to familiar ground for me in terms of New Zealand... The summer tests will be an important period for us as a squad, marking the end of the 2019/20 season and a great opportunity to take on both Japan and New Zealand."

Wales will first be looking to defend their Six Nations crown when the tournament kicks off on Feb. 1 when they host Italy in Cardiff.

