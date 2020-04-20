Rugby: Australia players agree to 'significant' pay cut - union
MELBOURNE: Australia's professional rugby union players have agreed to take a "significant" pay cut after weeks of negotiations with governing body Rugby Australia (RA), the players union said on Monday.
"Australia’s professional players will play a central role in the short–term preservation of the game by accepting a significant reduction in pay in order for necessary transformation to begin," Rugby Union Players' Association boss Justin Harrison said in a statement.
"The players reached a resolution with the Member Unions and Rugby Australia today."
RUPA provided no details as to the amount of the cut agreed.
RA chief executive Raelene Castle has taken a 50per cent pay cut and laid off 75per cent of staff, saying the body faced losses of up to AUS$120 million (57.75 million pounds) if no more rugby was played this year.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)