Rugby: Australia's Petaia ruled out of Samoa test, seen fit for World Cup

MELBOURNE: Talented young Wallabies centre Jordan Petaia has been ruled out of their final World Cup warmup against Samoa with a hamstring injury, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday (Aug 28).

The uncapped 19-year-old tweaked his hamstring attempting a diving tackle in training at the Wallabies' camp in New Caledonia on Wednesday and would return to Australia for treatment, the governing body said on its website.

"While officials are confident he will be fit for the World Cup, the Wallabies are taking the cautious route with the rising star given his injury-riddled recent history," the report said.

Highly regarded Petaia, the only uncapped player in Michael Cheika's squad, was expected to be given a run in the farewell test against Samoa in Sydney on Sep 7.

Petaia missed out on his test debut last year when he was a late withdrawal from the team that beat Italy.

The Queensland Reds back missed most of the Super Rugby season with a foot injury.



