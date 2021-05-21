Rugby: Brace from 'The Bus' helps Hurricanes crush Rebels

MELBOURNE: Julian Savea scored a brace of tries for the second week in a row as the Wellington Hurricanes stormed to a 35-13 bonus point win over the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman on Friday.

Former All Black Savea, nicknamed 'The Bus', crossed in both halves as the Hurricanes showed a much stiffer defence at Wellington Regional Stadium than in their wild 64-48 win away to the New South Wales Waratahs in last week's opener.

The Rebels showed improvement after their 50-3 horror show at home to the Auckland Blues in week one, but interim coach Kevin Foote has now lost both his first games in charge.

"We had to work pretty hard ... I thought they bloody hung in there really good," Hurricanes skipper Dane Coles said.

"Defence is all about effort and attitude ... It's a lot better but still can be better."

Having trailed 14-3 at halftime, the Rebels clawed within six points after Michael Wells touched down in the 46th minute and were still within reach when Campbell Magnay scored another five-pointer near the hour-mark.

But pint-sized winger Wes Goosen steadied the Hurricanes with a try from a cross-kick before Asafo Aumua sealed a dominant win by crossing in the 72nd minute.

