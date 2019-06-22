Rugby: Brumbies see off Sharks to set up Jaguares semi

SYDNEY: The ACT Brumbies built a big first-half lead before running out 38-13 winners over the Sharks in Canberra on Saturday to reach the Super Rugby semi-finals for the first time since 2015 and end South African interest in the playoffs.

Number eight Pete Samu grabbed a brace and winger Henry Speight also crossed before the break to help the Brumbies earn a trip to Buenos Aires next week to play the Jaguares, who beat the Waikato Chiefs 21-16 in their quarter-final on Friday.

Centre Andre Esterhuizen crossed for the Sharks in the second half but comeback wins in successive weeks proved beyond the travel-weary South Africans and late tries from scrumhalf Joe Powell and replacement Matt Lucas sealed the home win.

The Canterbury Crusaders, 38-14 winners over the Otago Highlanders on Friday, will take on the Wellington Hurricanes, who beat South Africa's Bulls 35-28 earlier on Saturday, in the other semi-final next weekend.

