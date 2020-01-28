Rugby: Chat's injury leaves French front row under cosh for England game

PARIS: France's front row risks being exposed when they host England in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, after a calf injury to Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat left an already young squad further shorn of experience.

New coach Fabien Galthie has started to revamp a side that have slipped down the world rankings, with only one of 42 players in his squad over 30 and centre Gael Fickou, with 51 internationals under his belt, the most capped.

Chat may be only 24 but he has 26 caps. His absence could stretch beyond the Feb. 9 game against Italy, a major blow in a front row now featuring only one player - Jefferson Poirot - with more than 10 caps.

Julien Marchand, who has two caps, is now expected to start at the Stade de France in place of Chat, whose replacement in the squad is uncapped club team mate Teddy Baubigny.

Tighthead prop Demba Bamba is also a doubt for Sunday because of a thigh problem, and should he pulled out, Galthie would be likely to turn to another uncapped player, Mohammed Haouas.

Two other members of the squad, centre Yvan Reilhac and Bordeaux-Begles back-rower Alexandre Roumat, have also yet to represent their country as full internationals.

Marchand, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Wales in February last year, said last week he was hungry for more action.

"I'm just happy to be here and to relive an experience that was too short," said the 24-year-old, who has played just 33 minutes for France.

