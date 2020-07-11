Rugby: England hooker George signs new Saracens deal

England hooker Jamie George has signed a new three-year contract at Saracens, the Premiership club have said.

REUTERS: England hooker Jamie George has signed a new three-year contract at Saracens, the Premiership club have said.

Saracens, the reigning champions, will be relegated from the Premiership at the end of the season after breaching salary cap rules, meaning the 29-year-old will feature in the second-tier Championship in the 2020-21 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I couldn't be happier to have signed for a few more years... I could never really picture myself playing anywhere else, this is home and I'm really happy," George told the Saracens website https://www.saracens.com/george-pens-long-term-extension.

"This is probably the most exciting period I've ever been involved in with Saracens in terms of the regeneration, the rebuilding structure, people going out on loan and coming back and the challenge of playing next season in the Championship."

George has played 226 times for his boyhood club since his debut in 2009. He has represented England 49 times.

He joins Scotland international Sean Maitland, Ralph Adams-Hale, Dom Morris, Tom Woolstencroft and Manu Vunipola in extending their stay at the London club this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saracens will resume the Premiership season stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a trip to Bristol Bears on Aug. 15.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)