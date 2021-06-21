Rugby: England's Jones names 36-man squad for summer series

REUTERS: England coach Eddie Jones named a 36-man squad on Sunday as they continue their preparations for the summer series against United States and Canada.

Seven players from Premiership semi-finalists Bristol Bears and Sale Sharks have been selected in a group which also includes 22 uncapped players.

Players representing Premiership finalists Exeter Chiefs and Harlequins will join the squad after the Twickenham showpiece on June 26.

An England A side will kick off a summer series against their Scotland counterparts on June 27 followed by tests against the United States (July 4) and Canada (July 10).

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Will Capon (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap), Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped), Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped), George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap), Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps), Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Backs: Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps), Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped), Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps), Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped)



