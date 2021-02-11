Rugby: England's Jones sticks with tried and tested against Italy

England coach Eddie Jones has eschewed any radical surgery on his team in the wake of last week's Scotland defeat and has kept faith with the bulk of his regulars to start Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy.

LONDON: England coach Eddie Jones has eschewed any radical surgery on his team in the wake of last week's Scotland defeat and has kept faith with the bulk of his regulars to start Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy.

Having played poorly to lose 11-6 at home to the Scots last week, anyone hoping Jones would use the opportunity of a game England will almost certainly win to throw in some of his fresher faces will be disappointed, with exciting uncapped backs Paolo Odogwu and Harry Randall not even making the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Centre Ollie Lawrence, who has barely touched the ball in his fledgling international career, is out of the squad as Jones recalled George Ford at flyhalf and moved Owen Farrell back to centre alongside Henry Slade.

First-choice props Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler return, with Luke Cowan-Dickie making his fourth start on his 28th appearance at hooker.

Courtney Lawes comes in at blindside flanker, with Tom Curry continuing at openside and Billy Vunipola at Number Eight. Jack Willis joins Ben Earl on the bench as backrow cover.

Italy were beaten 50-10 by France in Rome last week to take their Six Nations losing streak to 28 games dating back to 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They have never beaten England in their 27 meetings and have shipped an average of almost 44 points in their last eight matches against them.

England team to face Italy

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 48 caps)14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 47 caps)13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps)12. Owen Farrell (C) (Saracens, 89 caps)11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 62 caps)10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 73 caps)9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 105 caps)1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 63 caps)2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 27 caps)3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 40 caps)4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 44 caps)5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps)6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 86 caps)7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 29 caps)8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 57 caps) Replacements16. Jamie George (Saracens, 55 caps)17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 17 caps)20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 9 caps)21. Jack Willis (Wasps, 2 caps)22. Dan Robson (Wasps, 8 caps)23. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 4 caps)

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)