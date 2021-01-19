Rugby: England skills coach Ryles to miss Six Nations due to COVID-19 lockdown

LONDON: England's skills coach Jason Ryles will not join the team ahead of the Six Nations as the Australian is not relocating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

Ryles appointment to Eddie Jones' backroom staff was made last January. The 42-year-old was previously assistant coach at Melbourne Storm, which won Australia's rugby league Grand Final last year.

"Due to the current COVID-19 lockdown, coach Jason Ryles and his family have chosen not to re-locate to England this month as they had originally planned," the RFU said in a statement.

"It is hoped Jason will rejoin the coaching team for England's summer fixtures."

England begin their Six Nations title defence against Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on Feb 6.

