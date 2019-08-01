Rugby: Folau launches court action over Rugby Australia dismissal

Israel Folau has formerly launched Federal court proceedings against Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs over his dismissal for a code of conduct breach, the former Wallabies fullback said on Thursday.

Folau's four-year contract was torn up in May after he posted a meme on social media that said hell awaited 'drunks, homosexuals, adulterers' and other groups.

"Unfortunately, our conciliation before the Fair Work Commission did not resolve the matters between us and I have been left with no choice but to commence court action," the statement read.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, and his supporters have painted the issue as one of freedom of speech and the case could have ramifications for employee rights.

