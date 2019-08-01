Rugby: Folau launches court action over Rugby Australia dismissal

Rugby: Folau launches court action over Rugby Australia dismissal

Israel Folau has formerly launched Federal court proceedings against Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs over his dismissal for a code of conduct breach, the former Wallabies fullback said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Israel Folau arrives for a conciliation hearing at the Fair Work Commission in Sydney
FILE PHOTO: Israel Folau arrives for a conciliation hearing at the Fair Work Commission in Sydney, Australia, June 28, 2019. AAP Image/Joel Carrett/via REUTERS

Folau's four-year contract was torn up in May after he posted a meme on social media that said hell awaited 'drunks, homosexuals, adulterers' and other groups.

"Unfortunately, our conciliation before the Fair Work Commission did not resolve the matters between us and I have been left with no choice but to commence court action," the statement read.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, and his supporters have painted the issue as one of freedom of speech and the case could have ramifications for employee rights.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

