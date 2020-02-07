Rugby: Folau left out of Dragons squad for Wakefield match

REUTERS: Israel Folau will have to wait for his Catalan Dragons debut after the Perpignan-based rugby league club left him out of their 21-man squad for Sunday's (Feb 9) game at Wakefield.

"New signing Israel Folau hasn’t been named in the squad," the Dragons said on their website on Friday without giving a reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Folau's move to France has created ructions in the Super League.

The former rugby union international had his contract with Rugby Australia torn up in May for posting on social media that hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and other groups, angering the LGBTIQ community.

The Super League on Wednesday accepted Folau had been legally registered with the Dragons, but took steps to ensure they can intervene in controversial signings in the future.

