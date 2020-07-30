Rugby: Four players positive in latest Premiership COVID-19 tests

REUTERS: Four players are among five people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of 846 tests conducted on players and staff this week, the English Premiership said on Wednesday.

The season was suspended in March in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak but clubs were allowed to begin close contact training earlier this month.

"Those who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE (Public Health England)-agreed guidelines," the Premiership said in a statement.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided," it added.

A total of 26 positive cases have been detected among players and staff since testing began on July 6.

The Premiership, which has nine rounds remaining, will resume on the weekend of Aug. 14-16.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)