Rugby: France v Scotland back in doubt after new COVID-19 case

PARIS: France's Six Nations game against Scotland was in doubt again on Thursday after the French rugby federation (FFR) suspended training due to another player testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number infected to 11.

The entire squad was now isolating, FFR said.

After two days without a new case in the French squad, Six Nations organisers said on Wednesday the game would go ahead as planned at the Stade de France on Sunday.

However, organisers may have to reconsider should they feel the outbreak within the squad is not under control after France's sports minister asked FFR president Bernard Laporte to investigate the series of cases.

France resumed contact training on Wednesday but the FFR had said it would conduct daily COVID-19 testing until Sunday and one player returned a positive test on Wednesday night.

Several members of staff, including head coach Fabien Galthie, also returned positive tests last week.

France lead the standings with two wins from two games, ahead of Wales on points difference, as they seek to lift the Six Nations title for the first time since 2010.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams/Peter Rutherford)