Rugby: Hodge off target as Australia draw with Argentina for second time

SYDNEY: Australia and Argentina drew on Saturday for the second time in two Tri-Nations tests, finishing deadlocked at 16-16 after Wallabies fullback Reece Hodge missed a potential match-winning penalty for the third time this season.

As he did in the 15-15 draw between the sides earlier in the competition, Hodge sent his kick wide to deprive Australia of what would have been a remarkable comeback victory after losing replacement Lukhan Salakaia-Loto to a red card on the hour mark.

With neither side able to secure a bonus point victory, let alone the huge winning margins they needed, New Zealand won the competition, which replaced the Rugby Championship after the withdrawal of world champions South Africa.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris)