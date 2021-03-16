Rugby: Ireland's Stander to retire at end of season
Ireland and Munster flanker CJ Stander on Tuesday announced that he would retire from all forms of rugby at the end of the season.
South Africa-born Stander, 30, made his Ireland debut against Wales five years ago and won his 50th cap in Sunday's 27-24 Six Nations victory against Scotland.
He was part of the side that won the Six Nations title in 2018.
"I am not saddened by my decision. I've had a full and utterly enjoyable rugby career, and I can now look back on a journey that offered me rewards, memories and surprises beyond anything I could have scripted for myself," Stander said in a statement.
(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)