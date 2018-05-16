Rugby: Ireland to face Italy in Chicago in November

REUTERS: Six Nations champions Ireland will return to the United States this year and have agreed to play Italy in Chicago on Nov. 3, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ireland's last match at Soldier Field, home to NFL team the Chicago Bears, ended in a historic 40-29 victory over New Zealand in November 2016, that halted the mighty All Blacks' record 18-match winning streak.

In addition to the match between Ireland and Italy, the U.S. men's team will face the Maori All Blacks, while the U.S. women's team will play New Zealand on the same weekend.

"Irish Rugby is delighted to be returning to Chicago," IRFU Director of Commercial and Marketing Padraig Power said in a statement.

"In 2016 the Ireland team experienced tremendous support and made history in a week that also witnessed the Cubs celebrating their own piece of history on the streets of Chicago.

"We are looking forward to an exciting match against Italy who are a well-coached and dangerous team."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)