Rugby: Irish cancel Fiji tour due to COVID concerns

REUTERS: Ireland's planned tour of Fiji this summer has been cancelled due to the uncertainty caused by a COVID-19 outbreak in the Pacific island nation.

Lockdowns have been announced across Fiji throughout the last week, including in the capital Suva, and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) now believes the tour is "no longer viable", according to performance director David Nucifora.

Ireland had planned to travel to Fiji for a three-Test series in July but will now look to make alternative arrangements for the international window.

"It is incredibly disappointing that we are not now able to tour Fiji," Ireland head coach Andy Farrell told the IRFU's official website.

"It would have been a tough rugby challenge against an excellent Fijian side and a huge opportunity for us to develop as a group and build on the progress made during the past year."

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Stephen Coates)

