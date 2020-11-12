Rugby: Italy team to play Scotland in Autumn Nations Cup

Italy coach Franco Smith on Thursday named the following team for the Autumn Nations Cup clash against Scotland in Florence on Saturday:

15-Matteo Minozzi, 14-Jacopo Trulla, 13-Marco Zanon, 12-Carlo Canna, 11-Mattia Bellini, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Marcello Violi, 8-Jake Polledri, 7-Braam Steyn, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Niccolo Cannone, 4-Marco Lazzaroni, 3-Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17-Simone Ferrari, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Johan Meyer, 20-Maxime Mbanda, 21-Stephen Varney, 22-Tomasso Allan, 23-Federico Mori.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

