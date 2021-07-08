Rugby: Kenningham withdraws from England squad as COVID precaution

REUTERS: Flanker Jack Kenningham has withdrawn from the England squad to isolate after the National Health Service (NHS) identified him as being in the vicinity of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday.

The RFU said an England staff member was also asked to quarantine as a precaution and in line with government advice. Neither has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kenningham, who made his Premiership debut only in February, was one of four Harlequins players called up for national duty after they helped their club seal a dramatic win over Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership final last month.

A virtual reserve England team scored seven tries to beat the United States 43-29 at Twickenham on Sunday and they are scheduled to play Canada on Saturday.

