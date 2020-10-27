Rugby: Maitland out of Scotland squad after COVID-19 protocol breach

Scotland winger Sean Maitland will miss Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales following his breach of COVID-19 protocols while on duty with the Barbarians, coach Gregor Townsend said.

REUTERS: Scotland winger Sean Maitland will miss Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales following his breach of COVID-19 protocols while on duty with the Barbarians, coach Gregor Townsend said.

Maitland was among the Barbarians players who left their team hotel without the permission of the organisers last week, which led to the cancellation of Sunday's game with England at Twickenham.

"We are working hard to ensure our training camp remains secure in terms of COVID protocols and as such Sean's actions last week with the Barbarians mean that he won't be able to re-join our group now," Townsend said https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/tagive-added-to-scotland-squad.

"We will review the situation in the coming weeks."

Glasgow Warriors winger Ratu Tagive joined the squad as cover on Monday, with fellow wing Damien Hoyland ruled out for all the autumn internationals with an ankle injury.

Following the delayed conclusion of the Six Nations, Scotland play Autumn Nations Cup games against Italy, France and Fiji, with one more fixture scheduled for the finals weekend.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)