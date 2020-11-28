Rugby: New Zealand shut out Argentina 38-0 in Tri-Nations test

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand All Blacks players are seen during the national anthem before the Tri-Nations rugby union match between the Australian Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, November 7, 2020. AAP Image/Darren England via REUTERS/File Photo

The All Blacks earned a bonus point to move five points clear at the top of the standings and will secure the title if Argentina or Australia do not win the final match of the tournament in Sydney next weekend by a substantial margin.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

