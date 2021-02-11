Rugby: Redpath out as injuries force Scotland to make changes against Wales

Scotland centre Cameron Redpath, who made a dream debut in their Six Nations win over England last week, is one of three players forced out through injury for their home clash against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Redpath was one of the heroes of last Saturday’s 11-6 victory at Twickenham as Scotland claimed a rare Calcutta Cup success, but he has a neck injury and could be out for several weeks, coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday as he named his squad.

“He presented with a neck injury after the game and has not recovered in time,” said Townsend.

Loose forward Jamie Ritchie and winger Sean Maitland are also out through injury with Blade Thomson coming in on the blindside of the pack and Darcy Graham on the wing. Redpath is replaced by Harlequins centre James Lang.

Team:

15. Stuart Hogg (c) (Exeter Chiefs) – 81 caps

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 15 caps

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 24 caps

12. James Lang (Harlequins) – 5 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh) – 6 caps

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) – 52 caps

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 38 caps

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 12 caps

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 13 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 18 caps

5. Jonny Gray(Exeter Chiefs) – 62 caps

6. Blade Thomson (Scarlets) – 9 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh – 37 caps

8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps

Replacements:

16. David Cherry (Edinburgh) – 1 cap

17. Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 caps

18. WP Nel (Edinburgh) – 41 caps

19. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 66 caps

20. Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons) – 3 caps

21. Scott Steele (Harlequins) – 2 caps

22. Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh) – 1 cap

23. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 27 caps

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)