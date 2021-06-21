Rugby: Saracens overpower Ealing to secure quick Premiership return

LONDON: Saracens overcame a sluggish start to secure a return to the top flight with a dominant 57-15 victory over Ealing Trailfinders in the second leg of the second-tier Championship playoff final on Sunday.

Saracens, four-times Premiership champions and three-times European Cup winners in the last five years, were relegated last season as a punishment for multiple salary cap breaches.

Despite holding a 60-point advantage from the first leg, Saracens named an unchanged starting lineup that included a dozen internationals and all five of their 2021 British and Irish Lions tour picks.

Ealing showed significant improvement on the side that capitulated 60-0 in the first leg last Sunday, holding Saracens level at 10-10 at the interval.

Springbok prop Vincent Koch and Lions squad members Elliot Daly and Jamie George helped Saracens pull clear after the break with three tries in 10 minutes.

Nick Tompkins and Alex Lewington also crossed the line as Saracens overpowered their opponents in front of a 2,000 crowd at StoneX Stadium.



