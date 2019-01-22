Rugby: Scotland call up uncapped Crosbie and Smith for Six Nations

Scotland added four new players to their squad for the Six Nations championship on Monday, including uncapped loose forwards Luke Crosbie and Matt Smith, but they have lost first-choice flanker Hamish Watson to a hand injury.

Centre Alex Dunbar and lock Rob Harley have also been called up by coach Gregor Townsend, who has centre Sam Johnson (concussion), and forwards Jonny Gray and Ryan Wilson (both shoulder), on the injured list.

The trio will continue their rehabilitation in the Scotland camp with Townsend's side set to open their Six Nations campaign against Italy at Murrayfield on Feb. 2.

Townsend has had to cast his net wide after 19 players under consideration were unavailable for selection, including experienced flanker John Barclay, lock Richie Gray and both first-choice hookers Fraser Brown and George Turner.

