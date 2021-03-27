Rugby: Wales' Sheedy says Six Nations title victory feels 'surreal'

Wales fly half Callum Sheedy hailed his team's fighting spirit and said their Six Nations victory felt "surreal" after being crowned champions following France's 27-23 defeat by Scotland in a dramatic finale on Friday.

France needed a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points against Scotland to become champions but fell short as they finished second in the championship race on 16 points, four points behind Wales.

"I still think I'm going to wake up and it's all going to be a dream," Sheedy, whose side claimed their second Six Nations title in three years, told the BBC.

"It's all a bit surreal. We're chuffed to be champions.

"The more people write us off and tell us how bad we are the better we play.

"When we have our backs against the wall, we come out fighting, and I think that's what the Welsh nation is all about."

It was Wales' sixth Six Nations title since 2000 and their first under coach Wayne Pivac.

"We might not have the most talent in the world, but we're up there with having the most heart," Sheedy added.

"It's all happened so quick the last year. I'm really enjoying the ride and long may it continue.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)