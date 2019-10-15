Rugby: Adams eyes Welsh World Cup record ahead of France clash

BEPPU, Japan: Josh Adams is on the verge of setting a new record for Wales at a World Cup as the wing prepares for the "biggest week of his career" culminating with a quarter-final against France.

The Cardiff Blues flyer has scored five tries in Japan, putting him one behind fellow wing Shane Williams, who achieved a Wales best of six at a World Cup during the 2007 edition.

Adams only made his Wales debut in February last year but averages a try every two games in his 18 Tests.

His haul included a World Cup hat-trick in Wales's recent win over 29-17 Fiji - one of several victories that sent Warren Gatland's side into the last eight with a perfect played four, won four record from Pool D.

"I was told Shane is the record-holder for Wales at a World Cup with six," Adams said.

"Fingers crossed, with three more games to go, hopefully, I can pip him. We will wait and see."

Three more tries would see Adams equal the record of eight at a single World Cup shared by outstanding wings Jonah Lomu, Bryan Habana and Julian Savea.

"It wouldn't be bad to join that list, would it?" Adams added. "There are some legends there.

"You could argue it's the biggest week of my career so far with playing in a World Cup quarter-final."

Swansea-born Adams, who played for English Premiership side Worcester before returning to Wales, admitted he could not quite believe he was involved at Japan 2019.

"I would never have said I would be standing here telling you that 18 months ago, but I am over the moon to be here.

"Selection-dependent, hopefully I can get out there next Sunday and do everybody proud."

Wales may have won seven of their last eight Tests against France but Adams is wary of the reputation of 'Les Bleus' for rising to the big occasion.

"France are renowned for being able to turn it on, and when they do, they are extremely dangerous," said Adams of France, who beat Wales in a 2011 World Cup semi-final.

"They've got some quality players. At times in this competition they have looked really, really good. They definitely pose a threat to us, without a doubt."

Wales have never won a World Cup, with their best finish of third coming at the inaugural 1987 edition.

But while expecting a "really tough 80 minutes" against the French in Oita on Sunday, Adams said this Wales squad believed they could go all the way.

"There is no reason why this group of players can't achieve something special," he insisted.

"We've got belief in each other and in the squad, and I think we are all really excited moving forwards now."