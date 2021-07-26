Rugby-All Blacks loose forward Frizell charged with assault - reports

New Zealand loose forward Shannon Frizell has been charged with assault after an incident at a Dunedin nightclub in May, New Zealand media reported on Monday.

MELBOURNE: New Zealand loose forward Shannon Frizell has been charged with assault after an incident at a Dunedin nightclub in May, New Zealand media reported on Monday.

Frizell was charged after an alleged incident involving a woman at a Dunedin bar, multiple New Zealand media outlets said, without citing direct sources.

A New Zealand police spokeswoman said a 27-year-old man had been charged with two alleged offences of assaulting a woman and one charge of common assault.

Frizell's Super Rugby side Otago Highlanders said in May the All Black was being investigated by police for an incident at a Dunedin nightspot and dropped him from the team to face Australia's Queensland Reds.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Monday it was aware one of its players had been charged by police but declined to provide details.

"Because this matter is before the courts, we are unable to make any further comment at this stage," NZR's general manager for professional rugby and high performance Chris Lendrum said.

The Highlanders on Monday declined to comment and directed media enquiries to NZR.

Reuters was unable to independently contact Frizell or his lawer for comment.

The New Zealand Herald said Frizell was to appear in Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

Frizell featured in the All Blacks' July tests against Fiji and was named in their squad for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup against Australia and the following Rugby Championship.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Richard Pullin)