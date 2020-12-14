Rugby-All Blacks paired with France in 2023 World Cup pools

Three times winners and perennial favourites New Zealand will face hosts France in the pool stage of the 2023, but both teams will be confident of advancing after landing Italy as the third seed in the group when the draw was made in Paris on Monday.

Holders South Africa were grouped with Ireland and Scotland while 2019 runners up England face the tricky challenge of Argentina and Japan. Wales, Australia and Fiji are the top three in the remaining pool.

