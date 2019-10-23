Rugby: Any spy would be wasting their time, Jenkins says

TOKYO: Welsh skills coach Neil Jenkins brushed off the possibility that enemy spies could be eyeing Wales training sessions, saying they would be wasting their time.

"There's quite a lot of buildings round us watching us train, but I'm not overly concerned about that at the end of the day," said Jenkins, whose Welsh side take on South Africa on Sunday for a place in the rugby World Cup final.

England coach Eddie Jones's had earlier claimed that their training session had been filmed from a nearby Tokyo tower block.

England, who take on New Zealand in the other semi-final, are believed not to have investigated the filming, with Jones saying: "That's the fun of the World Cup."

Jenkins laughed when asked about the spying shenanigans.

"I wouldn't have a clue, I don't know, I can't answer that one for you," he smiled.

"There's enough analysis that goes on...There might be one or two trick plays up their sleeves or one or two things slightly different come Sunday, but you pretty much know what’s coming and it’s simple: you know what’s coming but can you stop it?"

"The reality is you adapt to what's in front of you in the game and try to stop it if you can, that's pretty much how it works."

