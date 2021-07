Rugby-Argentina hold on for narrow win over Romania

BUCHAREST: Argentina held on for a narrow 24-17 win over hosts Romania despite outscoring their hosts by four tries to one in their test in Bucharest on Saturday.

Argentina, who now travel to Cardiff to take on Wales in two tests over the next fortnight, were 19-7 ahead but were pulled back by the boot of Romania fullback Ionel Melinte, who put over four penalties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hooker Eugen Capatana scored the only try for Romania after Argentina had gone over three times in the first half with Rodrigo Bruni, Santiago Cordero and a penalty try just before halftime.

Melinte brought the scores level before debutant flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez scored the winner after coming on as second half substitute.

Romania were due to host Scotland next week but that match has been cancelled because of positive COVID-19 cases in the Scottish ranks.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Advertisement