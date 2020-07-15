Rugby: Argentina lock Matias Alemanno joins Gloucester

LONDON: Argentina lock Matias Alemanno has signed for Gloucester on a long-term deal, the English Premiership club announced on Wednesday (Jul 15).

First capped by Los Pumas in 2014, the 28-year-old has since become a key member of the Argentina pack, earning 61 caps and representing his country at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gloucester head coach George Skivington said he was a "fantastic addition" to the squad.

"He brings a lot of the attributes we've been looking for in that area and we think he can continue to develop with us and complement players we already have in the squad," he said.

"He's a physical and abrasive player, and his style of play will really suit the Premiership."