Rugby: Australia first as anthem sung in indigenous language before test

SYDNEY: The Australian national anthem was sung in a local indigenous language for the first time at an international sporting event before Australia's Tri-Nations test against Argentina at Western Sydney Stadium on Saturday (Dec 5).

Student Olivia Fox sang Advance Australia Fair first in the language of the Eora Nation - the indigenous coastal clans from the area around the city of Sydney - before the more usual first verse of the English version.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Wallabies players, wearing "First Nation" jerseys featuring an indigenous design in a match for the second time this season, had clearly learned the indigenous version and sang along with Fox.

Australia's players decided not take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" racial justice campaign before their test matches this year, instead focusing on honouring the country's indigenous peoples.