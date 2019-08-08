Rugby: Australia's O'Connor: From golden boy to bad boy, and back again

PERTH, Australia: James O'Connor, who went from Wallabies golden boy to exile in a few short years, will complete his redemption tale on Saturday after being named to start against the All Blacks.

The formerly wayward star played 12 minutes off the bench against Argentina a fortnight ago, but he hasn't begun a game since 2013 when his Australian Rugby Union contract was torn up.

It followed the-then 23-year-old being prevented from boarding a flight from Perth to Bali for being drunk.

His chequered past also includes being arrested and fined in Paris during a cocaine bust while playing for Toulon, before a move to England's Sale Sharks and then the Queensland Reds last month.

"I've been on a journey ... to understanding my true self and how I'm meant to use my privileged position in rugby," he said recently.

"I see now that rugby is a gift and I want my journey back to inspire possibly other young men out there who may be a little lost in the world right now."

The troubled player, who made his international debut in 2008 aged just 18, revealed last year that he faced his demons at a retreat in Iceland which used sensory deprivation, heat exhaustion and deep states of meditation.

"My reaction to each stimulus has forced me to face myself and my darkness in a way that I have never felt before. I now know who I was but more importantly, I now see who I must become," he wrote on Instagram.

He added that the experience had made him realise "a deep desire to play for the Wallabies again".

'A LOT OF FAITH IN HIM'

That dream has now come true with his selection at outside centre in place of Tevita Kuridrani against New Zealand in Australia's Rugby Championship clash, which doubles as a Bledisloe Cup Test.

Coach Michael Cheika said he had faith in the versatile O'Connor to deliver in Perth on Saturday, banking on the All Blacks' lack of familiarity with his game.

"I think James will bring something a little bit different that we haven't seen, so definitely our opponents won't have seen it either," he said.

"He seems to have handled it pretty well in training. I am looking forward to seeing him out there."

O'Connor hasn't played in the centres in his 45 Tests, but Cheika said he was satisfied he wasn't throwing him in the deep end.

"There will be certain set-piece requirements that he'll need to fill there and then after that it's just be there and play footy, and that's what he's good at, he's good at playing footy," he said.

"I haven't known him a lot but since he has come back here and I have been dealing with him on a more regular basis, I have had a lot of faith in him."