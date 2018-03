Rugby: Bastareaud named France captain as Guirado pulls out of Wales game

Mathieu Bastareaud was named France captain for their final Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday after Guilhem Guirado pulled out injured.

PARIS: Mathieu Bastareaud was named France captain for their final Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday after Guilhem Guirado pulled out injured.

Hooker Guirado suffered a knee injury during France’s 22-16 victory over England last Saturday.

Team: 15-Benjamin Fall, 14-Gael Fickou, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud (captain), 12-Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11-Remy Grosso, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 8-Marco Tauleigne, 7-Yacouba Camara, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Paul Gabrillagues, 3-Cedate Gomes Sa, 2-Adrien Pelissie, 1-Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Dany Priso, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Mathieu Babillot, 21-Baptiste Couilloud, 22-Lionel Beauxis, 23-Geoffrey Palis.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)