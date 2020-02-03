Rugby: Biggar hails Wales' Six Nations hat-trick hero Adams

LONDON: Dan Biggar has hailed Wales hat-trick hero Josh Adams' stellar try-scoring record after the winger started the Six Nations with a flourish against Italy.

Adams' hat-trick was Wales' first treble on home soil in the Six Nations, or forerunner the Five Nations, since Maurice Richards scored four in a 30-9 victory over England 51 years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cardiff Blues player has scored 10 tries in his past eight Tests, including two hat-tricks.

And just 22 games into his Test career, he is closing in on a place among Wales' all-time top 10 try-scorers, with Gareth Edwards and Gerald Davies just six touchdowns ahead of him.

"The confidence he is playing with, when you are playing that well the ball just seems to find you as well," said Wales fly-half Biggar. "He is an out-and-out finisher, and he has been great for us since coming in.

"If he was in a New Zealand shirt or something like that he would be getting even more praise, probably, because his record is fantastic."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adams will be an integral part of Wales' bid to post a ninth successive Six Nations win by toppling Ireland in Dublin on Saturday (Feb 1).

Ireland were the last team to defeat Wales at the Six Nations, beating them 37-27 in Febuary 2018.

And while the defending Grand Slam champions are off and running in pursuit of another Six Nations title, Ireland will present an imposing early barrier at home in the Aviva Stadium.

Biggar added: "It is a very difficult place to play. Their record there speaks for itself - they are very tough to beat.

"We know how difficult winning there is. We have done it before, but have come up short in the last few years.

Head coach Wayne Pivac should have centre Owen Watkin, scrum-half Gareth Davies and hooker Elliot Dee back in the selection mix following their recovery from injuries.

But Pivac's biggest selection debate is likely to be in midfield after Saracens centre Nick Tompkins presented a powerful case to start with an outstanding try-scoring performance off the bench against Italy.