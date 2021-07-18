Rugby-Boks have trio back in training after COVID-19 isolation

South Africa have received a significant boost ahead of the first test against the British & Irish Lions after hookers Bongi Mbonambi and Scarra Ntubeni, and loose-forward Dan du Preez returned to training on Sunday.

The trio had been in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, but have now been cleared to prepare for Saturday’s clash the Lions in Cape Town.

The return of first choice hooker Mbonambi will be particularly welcome, while Du Preez will be a contender to start at the back of the scrum along with Jasper Wiese and Kwagga Smith, with Duane Vermeulen highly likely to miss the first test at least through injury.

The Boks are hoping to have more players back from isolation in next few days, including captain Siya Kolisi and first-choice flyhalf Handre Pollard.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)