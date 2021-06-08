Rugby-Brumbies boss McKellar joins Wallabies as forwards coach for season

REUTERS: ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has been appointed forwards coach of the Wallabies for the 2021 season, Rugby Australia (RA) said on Tuesday.

McKellar will be seconded from the Brumbies before returning to the Canberra-based Super Rugby team ahead of the 2022 season.

McKellar, who guided the Brumbies to the inaugural Super Rugby AU title in 2020 and the final this season, turned down an approach from Wallabies coach Dave Rennie last year.

"Dan has enjoyed some great success in Canberra with the Brumbies over the last few years and has grown as a communicator and a leader," said Rennie.

"I’ve been really impressed throughout my dealings with Dan and look forward to working alongside him with the rest of the Wallabies coaching group this year."

Former British and Irish Lion Geoff Parling filled the forwards role last season.

The Wallabies launch their season with a three-test series against France starting on July 7 in Sydney.

