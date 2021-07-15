Rugby: De Jongh set for Stormers comeback in clash with touring Lions

CAPE TOWN: Former South Africa centre Juan de Jongh has been included in the Stormers matchday squad for their game with the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, coach John Dobson said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old former Springbok centre has returned to the Cape Town franchise after four years at Wasps in England and will start on the bench on Saturday. He is expected to come on for his 98th appearance for the Stormers and first since 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lock Ernst van Rhyn will captain the hosts in the last game for the Lions before they begin a three-test series next weekend.

"Any match against the British and Irish Lions is a historic occasion and we will be doing everything we can to do justice to the magnitude of this game,” said Dobson.

"The team has been highly disciplined in our bubble this week and now it is about doing everything we can on the field for 80 minutes.”

Team:

Advertisement

Advertisement

15-Sergeal Petersen, 14-Seabelo Senatla, 13-Rikus Pretorius, 12-Dan du Plessis, 11-Edwill van der Merwe, 10-Tim Swiel, 9-Godlen Masimla, 8-Evan Roos, 7-Johan du Toit, 6-Nama Xaba, 5-JD Schickerling, 4-Ernst van Rhyn (capt), 3-Neethling Fouche, 2-JJ Kotze, 1-Leon Lyons

Replacements (from): 16-Andre-Hugo Venter, 17-Kwenzo Blose, 18-Sazi Sandi, 19-Justin Basson, 20-Marcel Theunissen, 21-Thomas Bursey, 22-Abner van Reenen, 23-Juan de Jongh, 24-Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 25-Niel Otto, 26-Leolin Zas, 27-Cornel Smit

