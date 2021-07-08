Rugby-Dombrandt finally gets his England chance against Canada

Four more players will win their first England caps this Saturday after coach Eddie Jones named his team to face Canada at Twickenham.

Dan Kelly (inside centre) and Adam Radwan (left wing), lock Harry Wells and number eight Alex Dombrandt, who has been knocking at the door for years with his impressive ball-carrying displays for Harlequins, will get their first taste of international rugby. They follow the 12 new caps awarded in last week's 43-29 victory over the United States.

Jamie Blamire, who came off the bench for a try-scoring debut last week, will start at hooker on Saturday.

Lewis Ludlow, winning his second cap, will again captain the side at blind-side flanker.

Jones is without 13 players on British & Irish Lions duty and has rested several others after long back-to-back domestic seasons.

Team:

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)14. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps)12. Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)11. Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 1 cap)9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 1 cap)1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 29 caps)2. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)4. Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)5. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)6. Lewis Ludlow (C) (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, uncapped) Replacements:16. Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)17. Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)18. Paul Hill (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)19. Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)20. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 13 caps)22. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 3 caps)23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 5 caps)

