Rugby: Elliot Daly signs new Saracens deal

LONDON: England international Elliot Daly has agreed a new three-year deal with Saracens, the club announced on Wednesday (Jul 15).

The British and Irish Lions back only arrived at the north London club last year but will be part of Mark McCall's side in the second-tier Championship next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since joining from Wasps, the 27-year-old has played seven times for Saracens and will stay at the club even after they are relegated from the Premiership for repeated breaches of salary cap rules.

"I haven't been here that long but I really feel part of the Saracens family, so it was an easy decision," said Daly.

"I'm looking forward to the next three years. Hopefully we can do some special things."

Saracens director of rugby McCall said: "We are thrilled that Elliot has committed his future to the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He has been a pleasure to work with in his short time with us and there is no doubt that he will have a significant role to play in the exciting years that lie ahead.

Daly is the latest player to commit his long-term future to Saracens after fellow England internationals Mako Vunipola and Jamie George also signed new deals this month.