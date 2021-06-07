Rugby-England add Robinson and Codling to Jones' coaching team for summer series

REUTERS: Ed Robinson and Alex Codling will join England coach Eddie Jones' backroom staff for their summer series against United States and Canada, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

Jersey Reds assistant coach Robinson will return to the England staff after serving as skills coach during the recent Six Nations campaign. He will help Jones run the attack following the departure of Simon Amor.

Codling, who has previously coached with the England men’s Under-20s, Harlequins and Ealing Trailfinders, will work with the forwards with a focus on lineouts.

The appointments will strengthen the coaching unit that lost Amor and skills coach Jason Ryles following a fifth-placed finish in this year's Six Nations.

"We're very pleased to have Alex and Ed join us this summer," Jones said in a statement. "They will provide hands-on skills coaching in attack and lineout fundamentals to a young and developing squad."

An England A side will kick off a summer series against their Scotland counterparts on June 27 followed by tests against U.S. (July 4) and Canada (July 10).

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)