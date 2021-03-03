Rugby: England call up Ribbans to replace injured Lawes

LONDON: Northampton Saints lock David Ribbans has been called up to the England squad for the rest of the Six Nations following the withdrawal of Courtney Lawes, Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday.

Lawes was ruled out of the rest of the tournament last week after suffering damage to his pectoral muscle in training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eddie Jones' England, who are currently on a rest week, will return to their Lensbury training base on Sunday to prepare for their last two matches, which are against France and Ireland.

The RFU said some squad members who have struggled for playing time will be given the opportunity to play for their clubs this weekend.

England, whose Six Nations title defence ended with a loss to Wales on Saturday, are fourth in the standings with six points after three matches.

