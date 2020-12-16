Rugby-England coach Jones cleared to continue advisory role in Japan

Eddie Jones has been cleared to continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath after the Rugby Football Union said there is no conflict of interest despite England and Japan being drawn in the same 2023 World Cup pool.

"Eddie has had a consultancy agreement with Suntory for over 20 years," an RFU spokesperson said. "We have been aware and comfortable with that since he joined the RFU.

"He provides consultancy in his holidays and this role is in no way a conflict with his England team priorities."

Jones previously coached Suntory in 1997 and again between 2009 and 2012, leading them to the Top League final in 2012 before being appointed coach of the Japan national team the same year.

The Australian was in charge of Japan at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where he masterminded the Brave Blossoms' stunning upset of South Africa during the group stages.

England were placed in Pool D alongside Argentina and Japan in Monday's draw for the World Cup in France.

"Japan are the most improved team in the game," Jones said after the draw. "It's going to be tough as we don't get many chances to play against teams like Japan so we are going to have to be really well prepared."

