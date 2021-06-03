Rugby-England coach Jones says decisions are his responsibility

England rugby coach Eddie Jones said he would welcome good advice and ideas but at the end of the day he is the one tasked with making decisions for the team.

In April, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) gave its backing to Jones despite the team's fifth-placed finish in the Six Nations championship.

The RFU carried out a post-tournament review and made several recommendations for improvement, including the introduction of external rugby experts to provide additional insight support for the head coach.

"The only thing I know is that I took part in the review and I thought it was a good review. I didn't write the report. It is the RFU's," Jones said.

"I'm the head coach. The head coach makes the decision. At the end of the day, whether the team wins or loses, the responsibility is mine."

The RFU also recommended the introduction of additional support structures for coaches and players including "enhanced sports psychology and programmatic leadership development".

"I use a series of experts in and outside the game to come up with the best coaching environment," Jones added. "I welcome any good advice, I welcome any wisdom I can get."

