Rugby-England edge France to earn third straight Women’s Six Nations title

England sealed a third consecutive Women’s Six Nations title after edging France 10-6 in an absorbing game at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday.

Women&apos;s Six Nations Final - England v France
Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations Final - England v France - Twickenham Stoop, London, Britain - April 24, 2021 England celebrate with the trophy after winning the Six Nations final REUTERS/Paul Childs

Poppy Cleall charged over the try line in the final minute of the first half and Emily Scarratt added the extras to make amends for two earlier penalty misses.

France came out firing in the second half and reduced the gap to one point through the boot of Caroline Drouin as the error count of a nervy English side climbed.

But the Red Roses wrestled back the momentum in the closing stages and Scarratt's last-minute penalty sealed victory.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

