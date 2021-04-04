Rugby: England, France run riot to open Women's Six Nations

PARIS: Defending champions England scored eight tries as they thrashed Scotland 52-10 on Saturday in the opening match of the Women's Six Nations.

England, who completed the Grand Slam both in 2019 and 2020, took the lead in Doncaster after nine minutes with a try by flanker Marlie Packer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six other players touched down for England, whose last score was a penalty try. Emily Scarratt converted five.

Hannah Smith replied for Scotland in the 54th minute while England were down to 14 women.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament has started late in a modified format with two pools of three teams. Italy are the third team in England's group.

Later Saturday, France routed Wales 53-0 in Vannes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The French were 21-0 ahead after just 15 minutes thanks to a hat-trick of tries from winger Caroline Boujard.

After 35 minutes, the offensive bonus was wrapped up thanks to a fourth try from hooker Agathe Sochat.

In the second half, four more tries were added, including a double from No.8 Emeline Gros.

The tournament ends with a finals day on April 24.