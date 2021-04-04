Rugby: England, France run riot to open Women's Six Nations
PARIS: Defending champions England scored eight tries as they thrashed Scotland 52-10 on Saturday in the opening match of the Women's Six Nations.
England, who completed the Grand Slam both in 2019 and 2020, took the lead in Doncaster after nine minutes with a try by flanker Marlie Packer.
Six other players touched down for England, whose last score was a penalty try. Emily Scarratt converted five.
Hannah Smith replied for Scotland in the 54th minute while England were down to 14 women.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament has started late in a modified format with two pools of three teams. Italy are the third team in England's group.
Later Saturday, France routed Wales 53-0 in Vannes.
The French were 21-0 ahead after just 15 minutes thanks to a hat-trick of tries from winger Caroline Boujard.
After 35 minutes, the offensive bonus was wrapped up thanks to a fourth try from hooker Agathe Sochat.
In the second half, four more tries were added, including a double from No.8 Emeline Gros.
The tournament ends with a finals day on April 24.