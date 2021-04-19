Rugby-England's Tuilagi signs new two-year deal at Sale Sharks

England centre Manu Tuilagi has signed a new two-year contract to remain at Sale Sharks until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premiership club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who has 43 England caps, joined Sale on a short-term deal after being sacked by Leicester Tigers following his decision not to sign a new contract on reduced terms in line with the league's revised salary cap rules.

"I feel incredibly grateful to have the chance to stay here for another two years. I've really enjoyed it and my family have enjoyed living in the North West. My little boy is a proper northerner now," Tuilagi said in a statement.

"The boys at Sale are fantastic and the environment that the coaches and staff have created is so good for me both on and off the field. We're going in the right direction and it's a really exciting time to be involved with the club.

Tuilagi is currently approaching full fitness after a serious Achilles injury sustained in November.

"I can't wait to get back on the field as soon as possible so I can help the boys," he added.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)