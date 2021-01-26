Rugby-England's Underhill out of Six Nations squad due to hip injury

England flanker Sam Underhill has withdrawn from the Six Nations squad with a hip injury, with Wasps' Jack Willis called up as a replacement, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The news comes as a massive blow for England as coach Eddie Jones is already without the injured duo of loosehead prop Mako Vunipola (Achilles) and lock Joe Launchbury (fibia stress fracture). Prop Joe Marler is out due to personal reasons.

The RFU said Alec Hepburn, Lewis Ludlam and David Ribbans have been added to the shadow squad.

Defending champions England will meet at St. George's Park on Wednesday to begin preparations for the tournament. Jones' side face Scotland at Twickenham on Feb. 6.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)